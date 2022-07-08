Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.