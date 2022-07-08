Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $8.09 million and approximately $155,367.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00120522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00779372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00032659 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

