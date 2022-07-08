Hive Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Hive has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002243 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $215.37 million and $30.72 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 440,628,356 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

