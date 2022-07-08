Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0555 on Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Hush has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $665,328.38 and $167.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00275622 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00077573 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

