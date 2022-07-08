Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 163.20 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 161.50 ($1.96). 576,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 905,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.90 ($1.95).

IBST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($2.81) price target on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($2.79) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 228 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.42) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ibstock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.40 ($2.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £672.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,068.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.53.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

