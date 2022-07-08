ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $21.16 Million

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and approximately $44,149.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for $4.38 or 0.00020078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00121395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00781200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,834,767 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

