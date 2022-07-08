Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Trading Down 2.1%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 47.50 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58). 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Induction Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($0.97) price objective on the stock.
The company has a market capitalization of £43.38 million and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.16.
Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (LON:INHC)
Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.
