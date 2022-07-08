InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 7.7% Higher

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.53. 4,689,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,410% from the average session volume of 310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.
InflaRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InflaRx (IFRX)
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.