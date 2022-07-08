InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading 7.7% Higher

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.53. 4,689,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,410% from the average session volume of 310,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on InflaRx from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InflaRx by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 529.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 55,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

