Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.83. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRMTF. Raymond James lowered their target price on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Information Services alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.