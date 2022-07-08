Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,861,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,970,643.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00.

CTKB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 398,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,694. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Cytek Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after buying an additional 5,140,344 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 39.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,381,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,026 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 157.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,093,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 385.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,629 shares during the period. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the period. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

