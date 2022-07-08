Insider Selling: The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 234 Shares of Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.79. 670,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,252. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.57 and a 200 day moving average of $209.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

