Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 6,289 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Peter Fante sold 957 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $41,351.97.

On Monday, April 11th, Peter Fante sold 10,047 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $515,009.22.

Shares of VRNT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.39. 318,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,904. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -394.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 52,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $16,845,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $12,021,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

