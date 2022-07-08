Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 96,614 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,468. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INSM traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,262. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.45. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

