Inverse Finance Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $7.88 million and approximately $747,145.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Inverse Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $84.05 or 0.00394008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00212692 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Inverse Finance Coin Profile

Inverse Finance is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Buying and Selling Inverse Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Inverse Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

