Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Position Lowered by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

PIO traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $31.79. 3,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,225. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

