Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gouws Capital LLC

Gouws Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 11.3% of Gouws Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $294.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

