Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $23,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $137.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

