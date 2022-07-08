Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 46,985 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,801,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $75.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43.

