iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day moving average of $257.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

