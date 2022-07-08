iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 176,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 178,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. 93,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,877. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.