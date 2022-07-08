iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 229.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,557 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 49.3% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.60. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

