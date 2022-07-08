iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,523,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $390.99 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

