Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 6.4%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares were up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 92,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 903.80% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.