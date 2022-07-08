Jarvis+ Reaches Market Capitalization of $213,019.21 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $213,019.21 and approximately $41,258.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

