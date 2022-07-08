Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50.

HSY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $219.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.51. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

