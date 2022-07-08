Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €64.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($60.42) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($70.83) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($85.63) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($63.54) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($60.42) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of FME stock opened at €47.26 ($49.23) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.38 and its 200 day moving average is €56.98. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €43.53 ($45.34) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($74.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

