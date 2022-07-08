JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Target Price to $22.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of LEVI opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,035.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

