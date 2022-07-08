KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.30

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 187568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KBCSY shares. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on KBC Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KBC Group from €71.00 ($73.96) to €69.00 ($71.88) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.28.

Get KBC Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group NV will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $2.7804 dividend. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 11.34%.

About KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.