Kerry Porritt Purchases 235 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.75 ($2,063.15).
KLR stock opened at GBX 731 ($8.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 757.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 820.18. Keller Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.64). The stock has a market cap of £531.96 million and a PE ratio of 848.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.
Keller Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
