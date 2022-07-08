Kerry Porritt Purchases 235 Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) Stock

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) insider Kerry Porritt acquired 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.78) per share, for a total transaction of £1,703.75 ($2,063.15).

KLR stock opened at GBX 731 ($8.85) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 757.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 820.18. Keller Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,043.60 ($12.64). The stock has a market cap of £531.96 million and a PE ratio of 848.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

