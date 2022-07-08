Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $19.99 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,525 shares of company stock worth $24,001,864. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,749. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

