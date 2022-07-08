Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 276,583 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 729,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,583 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $36,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $442,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 6,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,369. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

