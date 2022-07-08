Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,454 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50.

On Thursday, May 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,330 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $325,041.30.

On Monday, May 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,423,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

