Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €13.52 ($14.08) and last traded at €13.46 ($14.02). Approximately 17,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.22 ($13.77).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is €16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

