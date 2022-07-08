Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.89

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 559615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

