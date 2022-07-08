Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) PT Lowered to $50.00

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 89.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $75.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 219.77 and a beta of 2.00. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.58.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $83.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,711,000 after acquiring an additional 165,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,236,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,514,000 after acquiring an additional 111,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,511,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,006,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 1.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,168,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,604,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

