Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. Kura Sushi USA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 million, a P/E ratio of -169.06 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 292.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 204.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 157.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

