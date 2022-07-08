L Lynn Smull Sells 93,924 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 93,924 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $237,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 724,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,070,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,185,679. Gevo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market cap of $502.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,348 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Gevo by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Gevo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Gevo by 65.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Gevo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

