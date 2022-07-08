Landmark Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

ED opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

