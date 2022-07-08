Landmark Wealth Management LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

