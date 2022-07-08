Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

