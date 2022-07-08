Landmark Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

VLY opened at $10.57 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

