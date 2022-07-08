Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 8.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83. 37,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 963,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after purchasing an additional 521,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,784,000 after purchasing an additional 674,112 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,480,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 410,500 shares during the period. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

