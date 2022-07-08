Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Down 8.2%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83. 37,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 963,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SWIM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Latham Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Latham Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.