LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 3.5%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 937,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,942,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LX shares. CLSA cut shares of LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.80. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

