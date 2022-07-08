Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $30.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lightspeed Commerce traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.21. 37,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,301,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

