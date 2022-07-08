Linde (ETR:LIN) PT Set at €365.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €365.00 ($380.21) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($333.33) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($354.17) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($366.67) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LIN opened at €270.00 ($281.25) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €290.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €284.77. Linde has a 52 week low of €239.45 ($249.43) and a 52 week high of €315.35 ($328.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion and a PE ratio of 36.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

