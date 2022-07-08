Liquity USD Price Hits $1.03 on Top Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00004688 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $173.96 million and approximately $736,375.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 169,691,570 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

