Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 1.5%

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.72 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 92.30 ($1.12). 35,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 161,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.70 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Litigation Capital Management from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 146 ($1.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of £104.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.00.

In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($125,938.48).

Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management Limited provides litigation finance and risk management services associated with individual and portfolios of litigation projects in Australia and the United Kingdom. Its services include commercial claims, class actions, insolvency, arbitration, and corporate portfolios.

