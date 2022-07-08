Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Luxfer has a payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $449.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Luxfer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 17.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.