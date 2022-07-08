MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

NYSE:MMD opened at $18.41 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 3,250 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $55,997.50. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $129,569.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella acquired 10,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,097 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 66,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 232,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

