MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
NYSE:MMD opened at $18.41 on Friday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.05.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 3,250 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $55,997.50. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at $129,569.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella acquired 10,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
