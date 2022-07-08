Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $403,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,952,925.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total value of $383,663.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.50. 2,868,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,765,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day moving average of $198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

